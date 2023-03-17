The First Street Market and The District at Beltline are two very popular food halls in Calgary, and a new hub for eats just opened in Calgary: Avenue Thirty Four.

Located in Marda Loop, this vibrant new area is actually a shopping district, but there are four unique and amazing food concepts here as well. Marda Loop is a foodie destination in YYC and it’s even more so now.

Located on 1928 – 1934 34th Avenue SW, this community spot is made up of two original character homes that have been renovated and redesigned. There’s an older charm here now and a great place to spend an afternoon shopping and eating.

From French bakeries to wine bars, this spot aims to create a sense of community and bring an eclectic mix of shops, stores, and eateries.

Here are the four food spots that can be found at The Shops at Avenue Thirty Four.

This new bar calls itself the “home of Bon Vivant,” which means the enjoyment of a sociable and luxurious lifestyle. That’s definitely an atmosphere we can get behind in the already very cool community.

This vibrant space with laid-back vibes and decor that feels like a country room in the South of France specializes in French wines (Champagne!) and food that includes some outstanding cheese dishes.

Address: 1934 34th Avenue SW, Calgary

Looking for a fun speakeasy experience that feels authentic? This is the place.

The food menu, which includes items like cured fish on toast, hummus, and charcuterie boards, pairs perfectly with the cocktails here, many of which are smoked.

So how do you get into the speakeasy? You just text the team (403-702-0468) to make a reservation, and you’ll receive one back with the password. The search doesn’t end there. After that, you’ll need to say the password — which changes daily — into the phone on a wall.

Address: No spoilers

Le Comptoir, by Francois

Stepping into Le Comptoir is as close to stepping into a cafe in Paris as you’re going to find in YYC.

The inside is filled with sweet and savoury goods, as well as the aroma of coffee wafting through the air. In the summertime, it’s made to feel even brighter on the sunny patio.

Fresh-made pies, scones, buns, and so much more are all baked daily and ready for pickup. Going here for just a coffee is nearly impossible.

Address: 1928 34th Avenue SW, Calgary

This sweet concept and bakery only has one other location in Okotoks, and it JUST opened a few months ago, so it’s an exciting time for cake fans right now.

Hoping to “redefine the way we eat cake,” this spot makes layered recipes in jars, which are convenient and adorable. It’s an amazing treat on the go or a present for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Address: 1934 34th Avenue SW, Calgary

