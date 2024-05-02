FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Paris Baguette has just opened its second Calgary location

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
May 2 2024, 5:14 pm
Paris Baguette has just opened its second Calgary location
Charlie Hart/Dished

Paris Baguette has just opened its second Calgary outpost, and it’s good news for those looking for sweet treats closer to downtown.

Just a few months after opening its first location in the city, Paris Baguette is opening its new store on May 2 in the Mission neighbourhood at 2004 4th Street SW, the location previously occupied by Milk Tiger.

The famous French-inspired Korean bakery has tons of baked goods, selling everything from beautifully decorated cakes to freshly baked bread, pastries, and gourmet sandwiches.

Must-tries from the menu include the deliciously chewy mochi donuts and croissant donuts, and the bakery even serves up the viral flattened croissant crisps.

If you have a special occasion coming up, the basket also sells decorated cakes in flavours such as mango coconut, blueberry chiffon, and green tea strawberry.

Paris Baguette already has over 4,000 locations worldwide, and last year, it opened its first Calgary outpost at 11846 Sarcee Trail NW H111.

Paris Baguette

Address: 2004 4th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop