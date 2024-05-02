Paris Baguette has just opened its second Calgary location

Paris Baguette has just opened its second Calgary outpost, and it’s good news for those looking for sweet treats closer to downtown.
Just a few months after opening its first location in the city, Paris Baguette is opening its new store on May 2 in the Mission neighbourhood at 2004 4th Street SW, the location previously occupied by Milk Tiger.
The famous French-inspired Korean bakery has tons of baked goods, selling everything from beautifully decorated cakes to freshly baked bread, pastries, and gourmet sandwiches.
Must-tries from the menu include the deliciously chewy mochi donuts and croissant donuts, and the bakery even serves up the viral flattened croissant crisps.
If you have a special occasion coming up, the basket also sells decorated cakes in flavours such as mango coconut, blueberry chiffon, and green tea strawberry.
Paris Baguette already has over 4,000 locations worldwide, and last year, it opened its first Calgary outpost at 11846 Sarcee Trail NW H111.
Address: 2004 4th Street SW, Calgary
