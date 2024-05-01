Makchang Dodook is opening its first Calgary location this month

A brand-new spot for Korean BBQ is gearing up to open its first Calgary location this month.

Makchang Dodook, a chain originating from South Korea, is opening its Calgary outpost at 2 Royal Vista Link NW #3120.

The restaurant’s tagline claims to “steal your taste,” and as such, the branding features a thief logo, while the decor is complete with jail bars and more.

The restaurant’s name comes from its signature dish, Makchang (or grilled intestine), which is served in both pork and beef versions.

In addition to Makchang, diners can enjoy short rib, pork belly, and seafood such as tiger prawns and scallops.

Diners will also be able to get Makchang Dodook’s soju to wash down all that BBQ.

Calgary will be the restaurant chain’s second Canadian location. Earlier this year, Makchang Dodook opened its very first Canadian outpost in Edmonton and the chain has hinted at an expansion into BC.

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new opening.

Address: 2 Royal Vista Link NW #3120, Calgary

