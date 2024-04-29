Maisie Eatery opening in Calgary next month

A brand-new eatery is coming to the Stampede grounds next month.

The Sam Centre, the new year-round immersive Stampede experience, is set to open on May 18, and along with it, the city will get a brand-new dining spot, Maisie Eatery.

The adorable spot, inspired by and named after Executive Chef Barbara Spain’s grandmother, will bring a twist to Calgary dining.

Maisie’s unique menu will change daily, but you can expect to see salads, soups, freshly baked bread, pies, pizzas, desserts, “medical-grade” cocktails, and coffee.

“With likeminded intentions of connecting people in celebration and creating a sense of community, Maisie is the perfect partner to Sam Centre,” said the Calgary Stampede in an Instagram post.

“We can’t wait to welcome our community and beyond to experience the grit and glory of Stampede’s greatest stories, wonderfully paired with the fresh flavours of Maisie.”

Maisie will be open every day from 8 am to 8 pm, and if you simply can’t wait to check it out, tickets are on sale for Sam Centre’s opening day.

Address: Sam Centre – 632 13th Avenue SE, Calgary

