FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Paris Baguette is opening its second Calgary location soon

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Apr 12 2024, 6:50 pm
Paris Baguette is opening its second Calgary location soon

Just a few months after opening its first Calgary outpost, Paris Baguette is gearing up for a new YYC location.

Paris Baguette signage has been spotted at 2004 4th Street SW, the location previously occupied by Milk Tiger.

The French-inspired Korean bakery serves up baked goods, selling everything from beautifully decorated cakes to freshly baked bread, pastries, gourmet sandwiches, and more.

If you’re looking for a sweet treat, must-tries include the chewy mochi donuts, croissant donuts, and flattened croissant crisps.

For special occasions, Paris Baguette also offers tons of beautifully decorated cakes in flavours such as mango coconut, blueberry chiffon, and green tea strawberry.

Paris Baguette already has over 4,000 locations around the world, but despite its popularity, it still feels like a classic, cozy neighbourhood cafe.

In December, the cafe opened its first Calgary outpost at 11846 Sarcee Trail NW H111, and we’re excited to see the new spot opening closer to the downtown area.

We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for the official opening dates for the new location.

Paris Baguette

Address: 2004 4th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop