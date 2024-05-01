FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Hankki is opening a new dessert concept in Banff

May 1 2024, 6:40 pm
A popular Korean street food spot has just opened a new location in Banff, and it’ll be a must-visit for those with a sweet tooth.

Hankki, known for its Korean-style hot dogs and cupbops, is holding a soft opening for its new dessert concept, which is conveniently located next door to its restaurant at 206 Buffalo Street.

Hankki Dessert specializes in one of Korea’s most loved desserts, Bingsoo, a milk-based shaved ice dessert that’s topped with tons of delicious, sweet toppings.

 

Whether you’re craving fruit such as strawberry or mango, Oreo, or sweet red bean, Hankki has plenty of options to indulge in.

For hotdogs and cupbops, Hankki has locations in Banff, Calgary’s 17th Avenue, Bow Valley Square, Calgary Farmer’s Market West, West 85th Street, and Cochrane.

Hankki Dessert

Address: 206 Buffalo Street, Banff

Instagram

