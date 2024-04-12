Hanyang Korean Restaurant open in Calgary

Hanyang Korean Restaurant, a new spot serving authentic Korean cuisine, has just opened in Calgary.

Hanyang has opened its doors at 7400 Macleod Trail SE, and if you love Korean food, it’s a must-visit.

Named after the capital city of Joseon, South Korea, the restaurant offers classic Korean comfort food dishes and soups.

One of its signature menu items is Gukbap, a clear, hot soup packed with vegetables and meat, served with rice.

As well as soups, favourites include seafood pajeon (pancake), bulgogi stew packed with meat and glass noodles, japchae, and LA galbi made with grilled marinated beef short ribs. Each dish comes with freshly cooked rice.

Hanyang Korean Restaurant is open from 11 am to 9:30 pm every day.

Address: 7400 Macleod Trail SE #17, Calgary

