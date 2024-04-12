FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Hanyang Korean Restaurant open in Calgary

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Apr 12 2024, 4:22 pm
Hanyang Korean Restaurant open in Calgary
Habs Photography/Shutterstock

Hanyang Korean Restaurant, a new spot serving authentic Korean cuisine, has just opened in Calgary.

Hanyang has opened its doors at 7400 Macleod Trail SE, and if you love Korean food, it’s a must-visit.

Named after the capital city of Joseon, South Korea, the restaurant offers classic Korean comfort food dishes and soups.

One of its signature menu items is Gukbap, a clear, hot soup packed with vegetables and meat, served with rice.

As well as soups, favourites include seafood pajeon (pancake), bulgogi stew packed with meat and glass noodles, japchae, and LA galbi made with grilled marinated beef short ribs. Each dish comes with freshly cooked rice.

Hanyang Korean Restaurant is open from 11 am to 9:30 pm every day.

Hanyang Korean Restaurant

Address: 7400 Macleod Trail SE #17, Calgary

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop