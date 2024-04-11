FoodRestaurants & BarsCoffee & TeaFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Cafe 417 has just opened its doors in Calgary

Apr 11 2024, 9:26 pm
Charlie Hart/Dished

A new, exciting concept with cafes, a scoop shop, jewellery and more has just opened in Calgary.

Cafe 417, at 417 Riverfront Avenue, has just opened its space where you can find local Calgary businesses, including Hunny Ice Cream, Cuties Cafe, Particle Coffee and more under one roof.

The space is a one-stop shop where you can browse and shop for adorable goodies and Lyla’s jewellery before picking up drinks and snacks.

Cuties Cafe comes from the team behind Cuties Club Market and offers Vietnamese coffee, croffles, and specialty drinks.

Cafe 417 opens in Calgary

Charlie Hart/Dished

For coffee connoisseurs, look no further than Particle Coffee, a pop-up spot that serves coffee from producers and roasters around the world. Each month, Particle offers two filter coffees, a limited filter coffee and espresso.

Cafe 417 also features the first scoop shop for small-batch ice cream shop Hunny Ice Cream.

With rotating flavours such as the “OG” vanilla sweetened with honey and Himalayan salt, matcha and strawberry milk floats, it’s the perfect spot for a scoop on a sunny day.

Along with plenty of snacks and beverages, Cafe 417 has tons of jewellery and goodies to browse.

Cafe 417

Address: 417 Riverfront Avenue, Calgary

