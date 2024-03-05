Paris Baguette launches new menu items and tasty freebies this month

Paris Baguette is kicking off March with some brand-new menu items and some delicious deals to snap up.

The popular South Korean bakery has dropped a lineup of treats, and fans of Nutella are going to love this.

The French-inspired spot is serving up sweets and drinks featuring the iconic chocolate and hazelnut spread, including a croissant donut filled with chocolate hazelnut custard and topped with Nutella, a pizzetta topped with Nutella and strawberries, and chocolate hazelnut lattes.

Paris Baguette’s delectable cakes are also getting a twist of Nutella and can be purchased whole or by the slice, complete with three layers of vanilla sponge sandwiched around Nutella and soft cream, topped with even more spread and hazelnut wafers.

The bakery is also launching its own take on the viral flattened croissants that have taken social media by storm, with Croissant Crisps caramelized and filled with either Nutella or Raspberry.

As well as some incredible menu drops, the bakery also has some sweet deals to take advantage of throughout the month.

Paris Baguette members will be able to pick up a free mochi donut with any latte or cold brew purchase every Friday in March.

Members can also get double the points for any St. Patrick’s Day products purchased between March 6 and 17. Additionally, from March 20 to 27, double points will be awarded for any Easter cakes purchased.

Address: 11846 Sarcee Trail NW H111, Calgary

Address: 10607 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Address: 2710 – 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

