A Paramount+ show filming in Calgary just added to its cast

More stars are on their way to Calgary, with a new Paramount+ limited series shooting in the city starring Melissa McCarthy rounding out more of its cast.

The series, revolving around the death of American child beauty pageant contestant JonBenét Ramsey, has added Garrett Hedlund, Alison Pill, Emily Mitchell, and Owen Teague to its cast, according to Variety.

Ramsey was a child beauty pageant contestant from Boulder, Colorado, and was found dead in her family’s home in December 1996. The case gained intense media fascination and heavy scrutiny on the child’s parents; however, no one has ever been charged with her death.

The limited series’ writers include Richard LaGravenese, Harrison Query, and Tommy Wallach.

Production on the series is set to start in Calgary today and wrap up at the end of January 2025, per ACTRA Alberta.

The latter half of this year is shaping up to be an active one for the Alberta film industry. Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, and LaKeith Stanfield are in Calgary to film the upcoming thriller/comedy Die, My Love, directed by Lynne Ramsay. The pair were even seen earlier this month filming in the city, with eagle-eyed Calgarians spotting film crews.

Another big film production is also set to roll in the fall. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jane Goodall are among the producers of Howl, a film about a family dog and a wolf teaming up to beat the odds.