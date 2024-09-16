Uncork one: This $5.3M Calgary home has a 375-bottle wine fridge

A home for sale in Calgary would be a dream for anyone who enjoys a glass of wine, with a refrigerator that can fit a whopping 375 bottles.

Nestled in the fancy Bel-Aire neighbourhood, the home at 1415 Beverley Place SW is listed for $5,375,000 and has nearly 6,900 square feet of total living space.

Perfect for the work-from-home life, there’s a front home office with a side patio, and the formal living room has sliding patio doors leading to a heated patio, a beautiful pool, a separate fire pit, a pizza oven, and a hot tub area. Who doesn’t love a little pool party?

The kitchen has a stainless steel double oven, a Wolf gas range with a built-in grill, two dishwashers, two sinks, and an oversized double-door refrigerator/freezer.

The large island has seating fit for six, along with plenty of space for a big dining table, chandeliers, and patio doors that open to the exterior.

Further into the house is an entertaining bar equipped with a 375-bottle wine refrigerator and wine dispensers. There is also a front patio and a convenient two-piece bathroom — complete with two mounted TVs. Wine nights and a Super Bowl party would SLAP in this Calgary home!

Rolling onto the upper floor, the main corner bedroom offers perfect views of the backyard and has a six-piece en suite, his-and-her closets, dual sinks, a steam shower, and a free-standing soaking tub.

The upper level also includes a large laundry room with a stacked washer and dryer, along with bedrooms two and three, both with their own en suites, per its listing.

The home’s basement holds a recreation area with 10-foot ceilings, a decorative wet bar, and a large mudroom with a separate door to the front driveway and a door leading to a four-car garage and two-car lifts.

The basement also has the home’s fourth bedroom, a four-piece bathroom, and a large gym, complete with a basketball court with a 23-foot ceiling and a television protected by glass so it won’t be broken during any time on the court.

Other highlights include a second entrance to the garage, a second laundry room, and a second walk-out side door to the front yard or backyard, along with another three-piece bathroom.

The backyard is a gem of the home, backing onto a pathway surrounded by trees for so much privacy.

The backyard also has a separate hot tub, an in-ground pool for year-round use, and a heated patio. You can’t beat that!