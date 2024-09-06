NewsMovies & TVHollywood NorthCelebrities

Melissa McCarthy joins JonBenét Ramsey miniseries filming soon in Calgary

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Sep 6 2024, 5:07 pm
Melissa McCarthy joins JonBenét Ramsey miniseries filming soon in Calgary
GagliardiPhotography/Shutterstock | Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Some major Hollywood talent is coming to Calgary for a miniseries focused on the death of American child beauty pageant contestant JonBenét Ramsey, with Melissa McCarthy officially attached to the project.

According to the Film and Television Industry Alliance, the project is summed up as “an exploration of the world’s most sensational child-murder case, the unsolved death of six-year-old American beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey.”

Two-time Academy Award nominee McCarthy will join the project alongside Clive Owen, with the duo portraying JonBenét Ramsey’s parents, Patsy and John Bennett Ramsey, per Deadline.  The series will be done by Paramount+.

Ramsey was a child beauty pageant contestant from Boulder, Colorado, and was found dead in her family’s home in December 1996. The case gained intense media fascination and heavy scrutiny on the child’s parents; however, no one has ever been charged with the crime.

The miniseries’ writers include Richard LaGravenese, Harrison Query, and Tommy Wallach.

Production on the series is set to start in Calgary in early September and wrap up at the end of January 2025, per ACTRA Alberta.

The latter half of this year is shaping up to be an active one for the Alberta film industry. Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, and LaKeith Stanfield are in Calgary to film the upcoming thriller/comedy Die, My Love, directed by Lynne Ramsay. The pair were even spotted this week filming in the city, with eagle-eyed Calgarians spotting film crews.

Another big film production is also set to roll in the fallLeonardo DiCaprio and Jane Goodall are among the producers of Howl, a film about a family dog and a wolf teaming up to beat the odds.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell

Laine Mitchell is the Alberta Editor based in Edmonton. He grew up in a small town west of the capital region, where he also landed his first job as a reporter at a radio station. After that, he moved on to CTV News Edmonton in 2018, before joining Daily Hive in 2021. In his downtime he can be found running in the river valley, grabbing coffee with friends, jetting off to enjoy the mountains, or listening to Taylor Swift. Laine also enjoys spending hours discussing pop culture, current events, and everything in between.

+ News
+ Movies & TV
+ Hollywood North
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop