Some major Hollywood talent is coming to Calgary for a miniseries focused on the death of American child beauty pageant contestant JonBenét Ramsey, with Melissa McCarthy officially attached to the project.

According to the Film and Television Industry Alliance, the project is summed up as “an exploration of the world’s most sensational child-murder case, the unsolved death of six-year-old American beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey.”

Two-time Academy Award nominee McCarthy will join the project alongside Clive Owen, with the duo portraying JonBenét Ramsey’s parents, Patsy and John Bennett Ramsey, per Deadline. The series will be done by Paramount+.

Ramsey was a child beauty pageant contestant from Boulder, Colorado, and was found dead in her family’s home in December 1996. The case gained intense media fascination and heavy scrutiny on the child’s parents; however, no one has ever been charged with the crime.

The miniseries’ writers include Richard LaGravenese, Harrison Query, and Tommy Wallach.

Production on the series is set to start in Calgary in early September and wrap up at the end of January 2025, per ACTRA Alberta.

You might also like: Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson were just spotted filming in Calgary

A wicked fairytale resort in Alberta finally has an opening date

The heat in Alberta ends soon with a BIG temperature drop coming

The latter half of this year is shaping up to be an active one for the Alberta film industry. Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, and LaKeith Stanfield are in Calgary to film the upcoming thriller/comedy Die, My Love, directed by Lynne Ramsay. The pair were even spotted this week filming in the city, with eagle-eyed Calgarians spotting film crews.

Another big film production is also set to roll in the fall. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jane Goodall are among the producers of Howl, a film about a family dog and a wolf teaming up to beat the odds.