Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson were just spotted filming in Calgary

Sep 5 2024, 6:11 pm
As celebrity sightings in Calgary amp up, this fall is set to be a star-studded season, with actors like Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson in town.

Eager Calgarians have been dying for a chance to catch the pair out “in the wild” while shooting their newest film, Die, My Love, and it looks like a lucky few fans already have.

Onlookers shared photos of the duo in action to social media, with one eagle-eyed Calgarian telling Daily Hive they were shooting at Vecova Recreation Centre on Wednesday.

There were other posts that shared shooting has also happened at one of Calgary’s most popular outdoor spots, Sikome Lake.

There could be many more opportunities to catch the two around town, with filming set to continue until mid-October.

There could be a new celebrity in the mix, too, with reports of LaKeith Stanfield (known for his work in Get Out and Uncut Gems) joining the cast.

Have you seen any celebrities out in YYC lately? Let us know in the comments!

Emma Kilburn-Smith is the Calgary news writer for the Daily Hive. She is an experienced journalist and content creator with a passion for stories about arts and local business. In addition to her journalism work, Emma also moonlights as an artist and small business owner, embroidering on old photos and postcards she finds in antique stores around the world.

