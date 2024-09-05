As celebrity sightings in Calgary amp up, this fall is set to be a star-studded season, with actors like Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson in town.

Eager Calgarians have been dying for a chance to catch the pair out “in the wild” while shooting their newest film, Die, My Love, and it looks like a lucky few fans already have.

Onlookers shared photos of the duo in action to social media, with one eagle-eyed Calgarian telling Daily Hive they were shooting at Vecova Recreation Centre on Wednesday.

ROBERT PATTINSON FILMING THE NEW MOVIE WITH JENNIFER LAWRENCE! I need pictures of his face pic.twitter.com/lHf7mETlHH — IlluminatedRKMafia/Battinson🦇/Oscars Nominee KS❤️ (@StewbiesChanel) September 5, 2024

Good morning to us!!!! Robert Pattinson & Jennifer Lawrence filming Die, My Love outside in Canada 🇨🇦 🎥#robertpattinson #JenniferLawrence #diemylove pic.twitter.com/nyRhfHFWHx — Bitch with wifi 🦇 🪄 (@candykizzes24) September 5, 2024

There were other posts that shared shooting has also happened at one of Calgary’s most popular outdoor spots, Sikome Lake.

A couple of pics from the location they filmed at yesterday! #DieMyLove #JenniferLawrence pic.twitter.com/yJ0Qp1Bsi6 — lawrencepedia (@_lawrencepedia_) September 4, 2024

There could be many more opportunities to catch the two around town, with filming set to continue until mid-October.

There could be a new celebrity in the mix, too, with reports of LaKeith Stanfield (known for his work in Get Out and Uncut Gems) joining the cast.

Have you seen any celebrities out in YYC lately? Let us know in the comments!