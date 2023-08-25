Queens Breakfast Cocktails: Inside Calgary's French breakfast restaurant

Queens Breakfast Cocktails is a hidden gem that Calgarians love, even if it does feel a little bit off the beaten path.

Located in the unassuming industrial community of Greenview, this spot for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and cocktails might be the best place for brunch in the city.

From the same team as the fantastic (and underrated) Vera’s Bistro, this spot with luxurious French vibes has an incredibly impressive food and drinks menu. The room is as beautiful as the dishes are, and Dished recently took the trip to try many of them out.

We tried many of the popular dishes out for ourselves in this room filled with Renaissance paintings and excited guests.

We started off with a couple of drinks and also one of the best pre-meal palette cleansers we’ve ever had: a Belgian waffle with a perfectly cut whole bruleed orange.

We shared several of the most popular dishes on the menu, ranging from sweet and decadent to savoury options.

Of course, we needed to try an Eggs Benedict and a Les Croques, and we had the most popular in both categories. The smoked wild salmon Benny was massive and came with red capers, red onions, horseradish, and creme fraiche. We had the classic croque madame which was incredibly rich and made with dijon béchamel, jambon, gruyere, bacon, and a sunny side egg.

Both were delicious.

We also tried the Les Bordeaux (French omelette made with ham and caramelized onion served with a croissant and jam) and the most popular item on the entire menu: the Queen’s Breakfast.

This breakfast comes with two sunny-side eggs, bacon, chorizo sausage, lemon ricotta pancakes, and potatoes. The pancakes MIGHT have been the best thing we ate all day.

Speaking of sweet options… we also tried the massive and tasty brioche French toast stuffed with peanut butter and condensed milk with a bruleed banana on top.

It’s a great spot for drinks as well, which makes sense since it’s in the name. We had the raspberry mimosa (Cremant, raspberry puree, fresh lemon, yuzu foam), which was a twist on the classic and perfect for brunch. We also had to try the old-school way of making the original Harry’s Bellini, made with white peach puree and Jean Louis Cremant.

Next time we visit? We are definitely trying the bolognese poutine.

Queens Breakfast Cocktails

Address: 3927 Edmonton Trail, Calgary

Instagram