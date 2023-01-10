ChatGPT is an open AI chatbot that provides detailed responses and articulate answers on many topics.

It can write blurbs for story ideas, create technical blog posts, draft emails, and of course, write food reviews. Curiosity got the best of us and we had to know what this AI platform thought was the best of the best in the Calgary food scene.

We have our opinions on the best restaurants in Calgary, but the following is entirely written by ChatGPT and it did so in a matter of minutes. It hasn’t been changed or edited in any way.

Is this a terrifying new reality? Is it possible this entire article was written by a robot? Sure, but for now, just enjoy these restaurant recommendations.

Calgary is home to a wide variety of excellent restaurants, so it can be difficult to narrow it down to just a few options. Here are a few highly regarded restaurants in Calgary that might be of interest:

Model Milk

This popular restaurant is known for its modern Canadian cuisine and has received numerous accolades over the years.

River Café

Located on an island in the Bow River, this fine dining restaurant serves seasonally inspired dishes using ingredients from local farms and ranches.

Charcut Roast House

This upscale restaurant specializes in slow-roasted meats and has received praise for its delicious food and lively atmosphere.

Deane House

Located in a historic house in the Mission neighbourhood, this restaurant serves modern Canadian cuisine with a focus on local and sustainable ingredients.

Pigeonhole

This small, intimate restaurant serves a rotating menu of creative, seasonal dishes and has received acclaim for its innovative cooking.

I hope these suggestions help you find a great restaurant in Calgary!