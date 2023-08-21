There's a giant comedy festival in Calgary this week and the lineup is EPIC

A giant comedy festival is coming to Calgary at the end of the week, and there are some incredible performances to look forward to that will definitely have you busting out in laughter.

One of the things that makes the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival unique is that it’s going to take place outside, so make sure to dress for the weather while you take in these well-known upcoming acts.

The event kicks off on Friday with a performance by Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman.

The weekend continues with Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, who will definitely be bringing all the sass and good vibes to the stage.

The weekend ends with a show by the viral YouTube sensation Andrew Shulz.

For more details on each of the headliners and the opening acts, check out the website here. Don’t sleep on the local talent in attendance, like Karla Marx and DJ MollyFi!

Funds from the event will also go towards supporting important local non-profits.

Saturday’s festival proceeds will go to Queer Accessible Spaces, an organization that supports queer venues, spaces, and events, to become accessible to everyone in our community.

Sunday’s festival proceeds will support The Mustard Seed, a non-profit organization that has been caring for individuals experiencing homelessness and poverty since 1984.

And, if you can’t get enough stand-up comedy and happen to be in Vancouver in September, you’ll want to watch the performances they have lined up.

Between September 15 and 16, Russel Peters and Kevin Hart will be heading to the island! For information on these events and past performances in Edmonton and Halifax, click here.

Great Outdoors Comedy Festival Calgary

When: August 25 to 27

Where: Prince’s Island Park

Tickets: Tickets range in price starting at $59 and can be purchased here