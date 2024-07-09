3 celebrity sightings from the Calgary Stampede this year

Each year, the Calgary Stampede attracts celebrities from all over the world who flock to the city to perform at some of the huge festivals taking place.

It’s been no different this year, with everyone from rappers to DJs spotted out and about in the city between shows.

Here are some of the biggest celebrity sightings of the Calgary Stampede so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HotShop Hot Yoga, Spin & Barre (@hotshopyyc)

American DJ Diplo took a break from his hectic performance schedule to squeeze in a workout while visiting YYC. The star was spotted at popular workout spot Hot Shop, where he took on a hot yoga flow and reset class, following a packed show at Badlands Music Festival.

“Despite his late-night performance, he moved through the flow with strength and grace. It was truly inspiring to see how he prioritizes his self-care and health,” class instructor Mariana Torelli told Daily Hive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAPI Calgary night club (@papicalgary)

Rapper Flo Rida definitely had a different routine to Diplo, heading to an afterparty at popular Calgary nightclub Papi after his show at Cowboys Music Festival.

“A big shoutout to @official_flo and @oyababyy for coming through yesterday! The vibes were just amazing. You better not have missed it,” Papi said in an Instagram post.

PartyNextDoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAPI Calgary night club (@papicalgary)

Canadian artist PartyNextDoor also made some time to party following his show at Cowboys. He was spotted alongside rapper Roy Woods, partying at Papi.

“Big shoutout to Roy Woods and PND for joining us and bringing the heat. The vibes were just right. You just had to be there to experience it,” the club said in a separate Instagram post.