11 bars where you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Calgary
Calgary loves any and all reasons to party, and with St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, some of the city’s most fun bars are ready to celebrate.
- You might also like:
- Premium ice cream and pizza spot opening new locations in Calgary soon
- Popular spot with massive burgers opening first location in Calgary soon
- Pancake Sushi is a thing and here's where to get it in Canada
We’ve made a list to help you find the perfect spot to drink a green beer, treat yourself to a Guinness, and feel the luck of the Irish wherever you go.
Here are 11 bars in Calgary where you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
Ceili’s
View this post on Instagram
Address: 351 4th Avenue SW, Calgary
Address: 933-A 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Bottlescrew Bills
View this post on Instagram
Address: 140 10th Avenue SW, Calgary
Leopold’s Tavern
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1201 1st Street SW, Calgary
Address: 6512 Bowness Road NW, Calgary
Address: 302 Sage Valley Common NW, Calgary
Honey Lounge and Bar
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1324 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Civic Tavern
View this post on Instagram
Address: 213 12th Avenue SW, Calgary
Jamesons Pub
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1230 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Address: 3790 Brentwood Road NW, Calgary
Home and Away
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1207 1st Street SW, Calgary
St. James Corner
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1219 1st Street SW, Calgary
Kilkenny Irish Pub
View this post on Instagram
Address: 3630 Brentwood Road NW #500, Calgary
Lennox Irish Pub
View this post on Instagram
Address: 5909 Signal Hill Centre SW, Calgary
Fionn MacCools
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1249 11th Avenue SW, Calgary