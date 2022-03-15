FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsBest of

11 bars where you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Calgary

Hogan Short
Mar 15 2022, 7:39 pm
Ievgenii Meyer/Shutterstock

Calgary loves any and all reasons to party, and with St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, some of the city’s most fun bars are ready to celebrate.

We’ve made a list to help you find the perfect spot to drink a green beer, treat yourself to a Guinness, and feel the luck of the Irish wherever you go.

Here are 11 bars in Calgary where you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Ceili’s

 

A post shared by Ceilis Calgary DT (@ceiliscalgarydt)

Address: 351 4th Avenue SW, Calgary
Address: 933-A 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

Bottlescrew Bills

Address: 140 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

Leopold’s Tavern

 

A post shared by Leopold’s Tavern (@leopoldstavern)

Address: 1201 1st Street SW, Calgary

Address: 6512 Bowness Road NW, Calgary

Address: 302 Sage Valley Common NW, Calgary

Instagram

Honey Lounge and Bar

 

A post shared by HONEY (@honeycalgary)

Address: 1324 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

Civic Tavern

 

A post shared by Civic Tavern (@civictavernyyc)

Address: 213 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

Jamesons Pub

 

A post shared by Jamesons Pubs (@jamesonspubs)

Address: 1230 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 3790 Brentwood Road NW, Calgary

Instagram

Home and Away

Address: 1207 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

St. James Corner

Address: 1219 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

Kilkenny Irish Pub

 

A post shared by Kilkenny_yyc (@kilkenny_yyc)

Address: 3630 Brentwood Road NW #500, Calgary

Instagram

Lennox Irish Pub

 

A post shared by Lennox Pub (@lennoxirishpub)

Address: 5909 Signal Hill Centre SW, Calgary

Instagram

Fionn MacCools

Address: 1249 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

