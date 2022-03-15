11 bars where you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Calgary

Calgary loves any and all reasons to party, and with St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, some of the city’s most fun bars are ready to celebrate.

We’ve made a list to help you find the perfect spot to drink a green beer, treat yourself to a Guinness, and feel the luck of the Irish wherever you go.

Here are 11 bars in Calgary where you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ceilis Calgary DT (@ceiliscalgarydt)

Address: 351 4th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 933-A 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bottlescrew Bill’s (@bottlescrewbills)

Address: 140 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leopold’s Tavern (@leopoldstavern)

Address: 1201 1st Street SW, Calgary

Address: 6512 Bowness Road NW, Calgary

Address: 302 Sage Valley Common NW, Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HONEY (@honeycalgary)

Address: 1324 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Civic Tavern (@civictavernyyc)

Address: 213 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamesons Pubs (@jamesonspubs)

Address: 1230 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 3790 Brentwood Road NW, Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🏆 Home & Away 🏆 (@homeandawayyyc)

Address: 1207 1st Street SW, Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St. James Corner Irish Pub (@stjamescorner)

Address: 1219 1st Street SW, Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kilkenny_yyc (@kilkenny_yyc)

Address: 3630 Brentwood Road NW #500, Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lennox Pub (@lennoxirishpub)

Address: 5909 Signal Hill Centre SW, Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fionn MacCool’s Beltline (@fionns_beltline)

Address: 1249 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

