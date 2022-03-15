Abbey’s Creations, a premium ice cream shop known for its wild flavours and freshly made pizzas, is opening more locations in Calgary.

Right now, there are two locations in Calgary: one at 4703 Bowness Road NW, Calgary, and the recently opened spot at 4950 McCall Way NE.

It looks like the team is set to grow quickly. Three more locations are opening up, with two of them in Calgary and the other in Cochrane.

The kitchen team here is known for making delicious ice cream creations infused with bold exotic flavours, as well as made-to-order pizzas made with real Italian cheese, tomato sauce, and quality toppings.

The menu at Abbeys’s Creations includes hard ice cream, soft ice cream, ice cream cakes, specialty coffees, pizza, milkshakes, and desserts like sundaes and banana splits.

From a small cone to a large tub, unique flavours here include churro crunch, tasty fig, Vietnamese coffee, and black sesame, just to name a few. Of course, the classic flavours are sold here as well.

There are also more than 10 types of cones to choose from at Abbey’s Creations, from Jolly Rancher to Cookies ‘n Cream, as well as tons of fun toppings, like Dino Gummies, Score Bits, toasted coconut, and many more.

Stay tuned for updates on the opening dates for these new spots, and in the meantime, visit either of the other two locations.

Abbey’s Creations

Address: 1109 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Address: 999 36th Street NE, Calgary

Address: 521 1st Street West, Cochrane

