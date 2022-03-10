The Big Buns Club: Handmade cinnamon bun spot returns to Calgary
The Big Buns Club, a local specialty handmade cinnamon bun shop in Calgary, reopens for service today.
After a temporary closure, this hugely popular spot will once again be available for pickup and delivery orders.
The Big Buns Club hand makes and bakes specialty gourmet cinnamon buns that are incredibly soft and flavourful!
All of the dough used here is made with almond milk, without eggs, and other fresh local ingredients.
Each week, since these buns are made from scratch, there are a limited amount of buns available.
The six different flavours of cinnamon buns customers can choose from are raspberry crumble, pb choco, honey, basic buns topped with homemade icing, the shaky bun, a mocha flavoured bun, and also a creamy bun topped with Oreos.
The Big Buns Club is officially back at noon today, March 10, so place your order and get your fingers a little sticky.