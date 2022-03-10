The Big Buns Club, a local specialty handmade cinnamon bun shop in Calgary, reopens for service today.

After a temporary closure, this hugely popular spot will once again be available for pickup and delivery orders.

The Big Buns Club hand makes and bakes specialty gourmet cinnamon buns that are incredibly soft and flavourful!

All of the dough used here is made with almond milk, without eggs, and other fresh local ingredients.

Each week, since these buns are made from scratch, there are a limited amount of buns available.

The six different flavours of cinnamon buns customers can choose from are raspberry crumble, pb choco, honey, basic buns topped with homemade icing, the shaky bun, a mocha flavoured bun, and also a creamy bun topped with Oreos.

Right now, pick ups are only Saturdays with the hope to quickly add more days. Delivery orders will also be sent on Saturday right now, with pickup details available at checkout.

The team also hopes to run some pop ups where people can order from in-person at different local businesses. Eventually, the club would love to open a brick and mortar space.

The Big Buns Club is officially back at noon today, March 10, so place your order and get your fingers a little sticky.

