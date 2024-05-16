These are the 10 most expensive neighbourhoods in Calgary right now
The real estate market in Calgary is in high demand right now, which has forced rent and house prices in the city to rise dramatically, but some neighbourhoods are more expensive than others.
Daily Hive reached out to digital real estate platform Wahi, which crunched the numbers for us and found the most expensive neighbourhoods in the city. Many of them were not surprising since they are known as some of Calgary’s most luxurious areas.
These are the most expensive Calgary neighbourhoods and their median sold price, starting with Pump Hill at the top of the list:
- Pump Hill — $950,000
- Altadore — $934,000
- North Glenmore Park — $925,000
- Elboya — $904,875
- Christie Park — $901,000
- Aspen Woods — $890,000
- Richmond — $883,250
- West Hillhurst — $880,000
- Rosscarrock — $875,000
- Chinook Park — $865,055
The median sold price for the houses in these neighbourhoods ranges between the mid $800,000s to just under a million dollars at $950,000.
It might be surprising to learn that none of these areas are the most in-demand in the city when looking at bidding prices.
And if you’re new to the city and looking for a way to get into the housing market, we’ve got a list of some of the best neighbourhoods to move to in Calgary (that might be more in your price range).