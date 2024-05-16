These are the 10 most expensive neighbourhoods in Calgary right now

The real estate market in Calgary is in high demand right now, which has forced rent and house prices in the city to rise dramatically, but some neighbourhoods are more expensive than others.

Daily Hive reached out to digital real estate platform Wahi, which crunched the numbers for us and found the most expensive neighbourhoods in the city. Many of them were not surprising since they are known as some of Calgary’s most luxurious areas.

These are the most expensive Calgary neighbourhoods and their median sold price, starting with Pump Hill at the top of the list:

Pump Hill — $950,000 Altadore — $934,000 North Glenmore Park — $925,000 Elboya — $904,875 Christie Park — $901,000 Aspen Woods — $890,000 Richmond — $883,250 West Hillhurst — $880,000 Rosscarrock — $875,000 Chinook Park — $865,055

The median sold price for the houses in these neighbourhoods ranges between the mid $800,000s to just under a million dollars at $950,000.

It might be surprising to learn that none of these areas are the most in-demand in the city when looking at bidding prices.

And if you’re new to the city and looking for a way to get into the housing market, we’ve got a list of some of the best neighbourhoods to move to in Calgary (that might be more in your price range).