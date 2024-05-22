If you’ve been struggling to land a job in Calgary, a video circulating on social media at a local job fair might validate your struggles.

The video posted to TikTok on April 13 shows a long lineup at a job fair at Calgary’s Genesis Centre, according to the original poster.

That date coincides with this Construction Job Fair and Education Session hosted by MP for Calgary Skyview George Chahal. Over 1,000 jobs were available in the construction and trade industries, and educational information was provided about the federal government’s multigenerational home renovation tax credit and tool rebate program.

People in the comments were encouraging people to keep up with the search and even suggested looking just outside of the city in areas like Airdrie or other rural towns.

It also had people debating whether or not it’s worth waiting in long lineups if there are only a select number of opportunities available.

If you’re still on the lookout for a job there’s another big job fair coming to Calgary at the end of the month that looks like it’s worth checking out.