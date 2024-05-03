16 companies hiring for hundreds of jobs in Calgary this month

If you’ve been looking to switch careers or land a new part-time side hustle, there are plenty of job opportunities around Calgary right now!

With summer just around the corner, it’s a great time for a career switch or a new side hustle!

Whether you’re passionate about science, animals or fashion, there are hundreds of jobs open in Calgary this month at these 16 different companies.

Telus Spark

Who: Telus Spark Science Centre is Calgary’s much-loved science museum with regularly rotating exhibits, talks and more. By choosing to build your career at the science centre, you can be a part of educating curious minds with more than 430,000 visitors annually.

Jobs: There are five positions currently open at the science centre.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

7-Eleven

Wh0: With tons of locations in Calgary and so many of them hiring in Calgary, this might be a really convenient spot to work, depending on where you live in the city. Employees also save up to 15 cents a gallon on gas!

Jobs: There are three positions open in Calgary at different locations across the city.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

Holt Renfrew

Who: Holt Renfrew is a Canadian luxury department store that has been in business since 1837. It is a hub for beauty and fashion, so if you’re into either of those, these jobs could be a great foot in the industry’s door.

Jobs: There are four positions available at the 8th Avenue location in Calgary, including a beauty advisor and visual merchandiser.

More: For more information and to apply, click here.

Bath and Body Works

Who: Bath & Body Works is one of the world’s leading specialty retailers, loved for its candles, soaps, and lotions. There are more than 1,600 retail locations in the US, and more than 400 stores and 30+ e-commerce sites worldwide.

Jobs: Both the South Centre and Chinook Mall locations are looking for sales associates.

More: For more information and to apply, click here.

Best Buy

Who: Best Buy’s mission is to “connect youth with technology to inspire, motivate, and empower their education.” If you love technology and have knowledge you could share with others, you might find working at Best Buy a fulfilling opportunity.

Jobs: There are a handful of jobs open at Best Buy locations around the city including part-time and full-time positions.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation

Who: If sports are your thing, look no further than these job openings this month with the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation. If you've been looking to move from spectator to career professional in this dynamic industry, this could be the opportunity for you. Jobs: Calgary Sports and Entertainment is looking to fill 14 positions including a concession attendant, special event assistant and cook, among other positions.

Who: Enmax is headquartered in Calgary and is a leading provider of electricity services, products, and solutions.

Jobs: There are six jobs available in Calgary right now, including a cash control accountant and apprentice powerline technician.

More: To learn more about the available jobs and apply, click here.

McDonald’s

Who: McDonald’s is the world’s largest fast-food chain and is well known for its worker benefits programs, including healthcare and retirement funds and parental leave.

Jobs: There are dozens of jobs open at McDonald’s locations across Calgary, including part-time and full-time positions.

More: To learn more about the various jobs on offer and to apply, check out its website here.

Calgary Zoo

Who: The Calgary Zoo is a popular destination for tourists and Calgarians alike. It’s a great attraction but also heavily involved in conservation work if you’re passionate about animals. Who doesn’t want a chance to work in the same place as Calgary’s new polar bears?

Jobs: There are currently jobs open in brand and engagement, conservation research, and information technology.

More: For more information and to see what other jobs are available, click here.

City of Calgary

Who: The City of Calgary is responsible for making sure the day-to-day operations of our city run smoothly and effectively. There are many jobs available throughout the city that require many different kinds of expertise. You could find the perfect fit for you!

Jobs: The City of Calgary is hiring for dozens of positions across departments, including a rock climbing instructor and a Calgary Police Service career advisor.

More: For more information and to apply, check out its website here.

Rosso Coffee Roasters

Who: Rosso is a beloved local favourite known for its “premium and unique” coffee. If you love coffee, you’ll appreciate the company’s focus on ethically sourcing its coffee beans as well as its rich flavours.

Jobs: Rosso is currently hiring for three positions: a barista, a shift supervisor, and a store manager.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

PetSmart

Who: If any animal lovers are looking for a job in the city, there are some great opportunities at PetSmart – well over 100! PetSmart is an American pet superstore chain with over 1,660 locations across North America. Its website says, “From dressing in matching costumes to finding the perfect treats and toys, we innovate solutions and unique, must-have products to create more ways for pets to be a part of our everyday lives.”

Jobs: There are 145 positions listed in Calgary with everything from pet groomers to sales associates and a combination of part-time and full-time positions.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

Calgary International Airport

Who: The Calgary International Airport has a couple of great job opportunities available this month – perfect if you’re looking for a place to help you set those travel goals.

Jobs: There are eight full-time positions open across departments including roles in communications and accounting.

More: For more information and to apply, click here.

WestJet

Who: The Canadian-based airline is well-known worldwide, and some of the jobs could even help you see the world! With flights across the globe, WestJet offers more than 700 flights per day and has over 180 aircraft.

Jobs: There are 30 jobs available across a variety of backgrounds, ranging from an enterprise architect to an aircraft maintenance engineer.

More: To view the full list of jobs, click here.

Alberta Health Services

Who: If you’re passionate about the health and support of your fellow Albertans, you might find purpose in working for Alberta Health Services (AHS). With good benefits on offer, you’ll hopefully find fulfillment in helping others and being supported by a good company.

Jobs: AHS has several career opportunities posted to its job board.

More: For the full list of dozens of jobs, click here.

Atco

Who: Atco is a “one-stop provider of integrated energy, housing, transportation and infrastructure solutions.” Their broad range of available jobs reflects the diverse range of services the company offers. You’ll be part of a major company with around 7,100 employees.

Jobs: There are 64 jobs open in Calgary right now for a whole range of experiences, from journeyman electricians to carpenters and so much more.

More: For the full listing of available jobs, click here.