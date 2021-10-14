Come check out your new obsession: Healthy Hippo is Low Sugar, Still Delicious! We have 20% off with free shipping on our variety boxes, for as long as supplies last.

Calgary is a lovely city, but there are certainly some creepy locations here.

You may not believe these haunted places in Calgary are legit, but we dare you to go check them out after dark.

Your spine will tingle, your hair will stand up, and even the slightest sound will make you jump. We practically guarantee it.

Here are 13 of the most haunted places in Calgary.

The Deane House

At least three ghost stories are reportedly at Deane House, perhaps the most haunted building in town. People have spoken of seeing a mysterious man with a pipe, or an Indigenous man telling trespassers to leave his sacred ground, while others have heard ghostly laughter in the halls. Built for the Superintendent of Fort Calgary, the home has seen stabbings, suicides, and peculiar deadly accidents over the years.

Address: 806 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Devil’s Playground

Listed as one of the most haunted places in Canada, the story of Devil’s Playground starts when an old schoolhouse burns down. A fire started in a hallway and claimed the lives of three children. Over the years, people have reported the sound of children playing around the charred foundation. Other stories tell of wrecking crews having malfunctions when they came to develop the area. The story is so intriguing that a film crew has asked for crowdfunding to do a short piece on the story.

Address: 8092 9th Avenue SW, Calgary

Knox United Church

This church in downtown Calgary is haunted but in a good way. Ghosts have been seen praying, knitting, and one woman in early 20th-century clothing was spotted walking through the building’s doors. The most shocking ghost story from Knox United Church is that of an organist who reported having their hand slapped by a spirit for playing incorrectly.

Address: 506 4th Street SW, Calgary

Hose and Hound

From fire hall to community centre to fine dining restaurant, the Hose and Hound have seen many different uses over the years. One constant, however, are the ghosts that have been around since the very beginning, when the legendary Cappy Smart was fire chief here.

Address: 1030 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

The Prince House

Now located at Heritage Park, the Prince House is certainly the most haunted looking of the buildings on our list. Peter Prince’s home used to be located in Eau Claire (Prince’s Island) and, while he was a flourishing businessman, his wives had a notorious habit of dying. He lost three wives in a decade, one of them being Emma Prince, who died of tuberculosis and was confined to the attic.

On Halloween 2010, some real life ghost hunters stayed up all night in the Prince House monitoring for paranormal activity. The ghost hunters swear their equipment picked up the phrase “come over here” at one point. Can you hear it?

Address: Inside Heritage Park Historical Village (1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary)

Zoo Bridge

The old St. George’s Bridge linked Inglewood to St Patrick’s Island and the Calgary Zoo. There used to be a playground near where the Calgary Zoo’s security building now sits. In 1946, Donnie Goss was playing in the park when a man lured him away with an offer of toys. The six-year-old was murdered under the bridge, and Emergency Services in Calgary are reportedly still called to the site two or three times a year with reports from people saying they’ve heard a child crying for help.

On May 29, 2017, the historic bridge was removed from where it had sat for nearly 110 years and replaced. However, visitors to the area may still get the chills.

Address: Spanning the Bow River at 12th Street SE and Zoo Road NE, Calgary

Fairmont Palliser hotel

A luxurious hotel is the perfect setting for all sorts of stories, including apparitions that have reportedly been seen wandering the halls of the century-old Fairmont Palliser.

Address: 133 9th Avenue SW, Calgary

Lougheed House

This classic sandstone building was once home to Senator James Alexander Lougheed. There are numerous ghost stories to be told about Lougheed House, which is now a popular place for weddings. The most frequent tale has patrons spotting a translucent couple dancing in the ballroom.

Address: 707 13th Avenue SW, Calgary

Rose & Crown Pub

A good haunted house story starts with a creepy history. How about a pub that used to be a funeral home? That’s the Rose and Crown. Toss in a very small attic where staff have seen lights flicker and windows open and stories of a small boy hiding in the basement, and you’ll get the creeps along with your burger and fries.

Address: 1503 4th Street SW, Calgary

Rouge Restaurant

Formerly known as Cross House, Rouge has had many peculiar happenings that have turned chef and owner Paul Rogalski into a ghost believer. Pots and pans have been known to fly around, doors will open and close, and so has a vault. Mediums claim the home is haunted by the ghosts of Helen Cross and her three-year-old daughter Nellie. Some have also spotted a young girl and her father sitting by a fireplace.

Address: 1240 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

The Stampede Grandstand

The Calgary Stampede is home to the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, but is it also home to spirits not of this world? There have been reports of apparitions, strange noises, and hollow footsteps attributed to a construction worker that died during the facility’s construction.

Address: On Stampede Park, at 3 Street SE, Calgary

Doll Block building

If you walk down Stephen Avenue after dark, stop outside the Doll Block building at the street’s east end. Look up to the big bay window on the third floor and check if you can see Mr. Doll’s wife or perhaps his 10-year-old daughter, Florence. A female ghost is said to sit in the window and wander the building.

Address: #200 116 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

The Suitor House

Now a doctor’s office, The Suitor House was once home to a railroad worker who was killed. Heartbroken, his wife died soon after. Lights have been known to flicker in the building, and people have reported seeing a woman in a long white dress with flowing black hair standing on the balcony.

Address: 1004 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

With files from Buzz Bishop