7 things we're stoked to enjoy in Calgary this fall

Sure, it’s only August, so you might be rolling your eyes at a story about fall already, but with the leaves starting to change colour around Calgary, it’s time to start game-planning all the fall things to enjoy.

Whether you’re a fall fanatic who just can’t wait to jump into the season’s activities or you dread leaving summer behind, these events are sure to get you feeling excited (even if only a little).

Screamfest

What: Horror fanatics look forward to this huge Halloween event every year. It’s full of haunted houses, rides, and carnival games. This year’s haunted houses include the Slaughterhouse, Clowntown, and Bates Motel. You also won’t want to miss out on the monster trucks and spooky mini golf!

When: October 2023, 7 pm to midnight

Where: Stampede Park Grandstand — 3rd Street SE, Calgary

Price: General admission is $30 to $40 a person; tickets are available here

Fall foliage at North Glenmore Park

What: Nature fanatics head to the mountains during the fall to catch the exceptional, colourful foliage of the larches, but you can see them right here in Calgary too! Go for a walk in North Glenmore Park to get your fall colour fix.

When: Colours should peak in mid-September

Where: North Glenmore Park, 7305 Crowchild Trail SW, Calgary

Fall at the Saskatoon Farm

What: The Saskatoon Farm is a favourite spot among locals to grab fresh produce and artisan goods and maybe enjoy a slice of Saskatoon berry pie while you’re there. It is also the perfect spot to snap a fall-worthy Instagram photo.

When: The Saskatoon Farm is open year-round, but the annual fall festival happens in mid-September. It’s also a great place to prep for a Thanksgiving feast.

Where: Saskatoon Farm, 80181 338 Avenue E #20, Foothills County

Price: Free

Calgary International Film Festival

What: Nothing feels quite as cozy as grabbing popcorn and watching a movie. CIFF has a huge lineup this year and can even be watched from the comfort of your home!

When: September 21 to October 1

Where: Films are available for streaming and at select theatres. The schedule has not been released yet, but the list of films is available here.

Price: Tickets are available in bundles starting at $77 and are available for purchase here. Single tickets go on sale on September 7.

Haunted Tours

What: Calgary ghost tours are a staple attraction in Calgary and are easily recognized by the capes they wear while they tour the city. Learn more about some of our city’s most historic neighbourhoods.

When: The tours run all year round but sell out much faster around October

Where: Inglewood, Kensington, and downtown Calgary

Price: Tickets start at $23 and can be booked here.

Hitmen Home Games

What: The Calgary Hitmen will be playing at the Scotiabank Saddledome this October against the Regina Pats, Brandon Wheat Kings, Saskatoon Blades, Prince Alberta Raiders, and Vancouver Giants.

When: October 2, 10, 21, 23, 30

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise SE, Calgary

Price: Tickets range in price from season tickets to single tickets and can be purchased here.

Train of Terror

What: The Train of Terror is Canada’s only moving haunted house. The 18+ event takes approximately two hours and includes maze haunts, a train ride, and drinks and food.

When: October 6 to 29

Where: Aspen Crossing, PM82+WH, AB-24, Mossleigh

Price: Tickers are $89.99 and are available for purchase here