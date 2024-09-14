Fall things you can do in Calgary for $30 or less

After all those summer trips and patio visits in Calgary, money might be tight heading into fall, but there are a bunch of ways to enjoy the season on a budget!

Even if you have just $30 (or less), you can find something on this list to get your autumn fix.

Here are nine cost-effective ideas to make the most of the spooky season.

Pumpkin Hunt at Granary Road

What: Head to Granary Road for mini golf, a tractor ride, and the chance to find a perfect pumpkin. The cost to enter also includes entry into the outdoor theme park and petting zoo and your very own pumpkin to take home!

When: September 28 to 29 and October 5 to 6

Where: Granary Road – 226066 112 Street W

Price: $27.95 and can be purchased online here

Millarville Farmer’s Market

What: The Millarville Market is the best place to soak up all the summer vibes with great food, incredible vendors and cute farm animals to check out. Not to mention the picturesque drive through the foothills to get there.

When: Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm until mid-October

Where: Millarville Racing & Agricultural Society – 306097 192 Street W

Price: Entry by donation (bring cash!)

Ghost tours at Heritage Park

What: Heritage Park is about to get much spookier with the return of their fall ghost tours! These are an absolute must-do fall activity. It’s not just about the scares; it will also give you a good dose of local Calgary history.

When: Starting September 18

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: $24.95 and can be purchased online here

Check out the colourful fall leaves

What: The Larches draw huge crowds to the Rocky Mountains every fall, but you don’t have to leave Calgary to see the colourful leaves in all their glory. We’ve got a list of the best places around the city to go for a walk and take in the beauty of the season.

Fall Days at the Calgary Farmyard

What: Carve pumpkins, pose at the fall-themed photo ops, and enjoy the farm’s regular activities like the petting zoo or the train rides. Pumpkins can be purchased for $5.50 for carving. Don’t miss Harvest Lights either, where you can get cozy in the ambient lighting surrounded by pumpkins and farm animals.

When: Starting September 13, Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $22.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $28.50 at the farm gate.

Thrift a new fall ‘fit

What: With inflation, it can be hard to find a good deal on a cute new ‘fit, but it’s hard to resist a cozy sweater when those cooler temperatures roll in. There’s a brand-new boutique Value Village in Calgary with so much to choose from, and we even found shoes starting at $3!

Carve the perfect pumpkin

What: There are many great spots around Calgary where you can find the perfect pumpkin to bring home and carve. Butterfield Acres and the Calgary Farmyard are just two local favourites you might want to check out.

Visit a cute and cozy bookstore

What: Books and coffee are pretty much synonymous with fall, so why not treat yourself to both this season?

There are many great bookstores around Calgary, but one of our favourites is Slow Burn Books in Marda Loop, which is totally dedicated to romance books.

Check out a spooky movie at a vintage theatre

What: There’s nothing better than a spooky movie to cozy up to in the fall, especially if it’s being shown in a vintage theatre. The Confluence sells reasonably priced tickets to weekly movies that even include popcorn! This month will end on Beetlejuice, so you’ll have to keep your eyes open for what’s on offer in October.

When: August 3 at 6:30 pm

Where: The Confluence — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $12 plus tax and can be purchased here