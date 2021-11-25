Calgary just got a sunny new spot for breakfast, bringing pastel vibes and Instagrammable decor to the city’s southwest.

Morning Brunch Co. is a new collab between breakfast fave The Bro’Kin Yolk and local restaurant and beer market World Bier Haus. The new restaurant was designed by Calgary-based Frank Architecture and Interiors.

Known for its gorgeous designs, Frank Architecture and Interiors is the company responsible for a number of recent additions to the Calgary scene. Major Tom Bar, The Westley Hotel, and Hello Sunshine in Banff are all creations of the firm. If these beautiful interiors are any indication, we know Morning Brunch Co. is bound to be stunning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morning Brunch Co. (@morningbrunch.co)

The brunch restaurant will serve Calgarians “delicious classic dishes at very affordable prices.” Morning Brunch Co. brings a number of options to its menu, and there’s something for everyone at this soon-to-be breakfast hotspot.

Serving up simple favourites like biscuit Benedicts and sandwiches, you’ll find plenty of choices here. Whether you opt for the spicy chorizo scramble, their omelettes or the Texas melt, you’ll leave waiting to come back.

Sweet tooths will be satisfied with the mixed berry pancakes and caramelized banana French toast. There are lots of dishes for the little ones too, including a mini stack and kids grilled cheese.

If you’re seeking a little more with your meal, there are tons of add-ons available, such as chorizo, smashed avocado, and a fruit cup.

And there are a variety of caffeinated and cold drinks on offer, along with brunch favourites like mimosas and Caesars.

You might also like: New Japanese-inspired bar to open in Calgary soon

5 places to find the best fondue in Calgary

New energy efficient grocery store to open in northwest Calgary

The restaurant opened on November 24 at #309 722 85th Street SW, and it’s serving up delicious eats from 8 am to 2 pm, seven days a week.

If you’re known to get hangry, be aware that Morning Brunch Co. doesn’t take reservations, but a waitlist system can be found through Yelp. Be sure to check the system prior to heading over to see if there’s a wait, and add yourself to the list.

Morning Brunch Co.

Address: #309 722 85th Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-984-2910

Facebook | Instagram