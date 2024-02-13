A Calgary building housing two restaurants was damaged in a fire last night.

Calgary Fire Department was called with reports of fire and smoke coming from a restaurant roof in the 200 block of 10th Street NW in Kensington at around 10 pm.

The building is owned by Fusion Sushi and Italian restaurant Osteria Chef’s Table.

As the flames grew and the large volume of smoke surrounding the blaze, a second alarm was called, officials said in a press release.

Fire crews attacked the fire from inside and outside the building, and ladder trucks were used to access the roof, where the fire was eventually brought under control.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

“Due to the type of construction, salvage and overhaul work will be ongoing to ensure there is no continued spread of heat in the roof structure,” the release added.

A fire investigator will be working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.