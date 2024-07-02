If you’re in search of a sweet treat on your next trip to the mall, you’re in luck. One of Calgary’s most well-known Korean bakeries has just opened a brand-new location as CrossIron Mall.

Wow Bakery, a popular Korean bakery that also takes inspiration from Japan, has just opened at CrossIron Mills, bringing a whole host of sweet treats to Northeast Calgary.

The spot offers a wide selection of pastries, beautifully designed cakes, loaves of freshly baked bread, cookies, sweet breads and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WOW Bakery |📍YYC (@wowbakeryca)

Wow Bakery is also home to Wow Donuts, authentic Korean fluffy donuts that are filled to the brim with flavour combinations such as blueberry cream cheese, kaya coconut, and lotus cookie, to name a few.

As well as its stacked lineup of baked goods, the CrossIron Mills store will have a new addition with gelato available in dozens of flavours.

Wow Bakery has eight stores across Alberta, including several in Calgary and stores in Red Deer, Ponoka and Cochrane.

Address: 261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Rocky View

Instagram