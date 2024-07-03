A super popular Calgary pop-up has secured itself a new home, and it’s well worth a visit.

Eats of Asia, a Calgary pop-up serving Asian street food, was first established in 2012 by Jay del Corro. It has recently relocated to SunnyCider, and we at Dished couldn’t wait to check it out.

Eats of Asia offers a ton of Asian street food favourites, including rice bowls, bings, and noodles, as well as musubi and onigiri.

The Spam Musubi, which features Spam sandwiched between rice and wrapped in nori, is the perfect light savoury snack, as it’s drizzled with teriyaki sauce and Japanese-style mayo.

If you’re a fan of Chinese pancakes, the bing is non-negotiable. The flaky flatbread comes with a number of toppings, such as pork bulgogi or panko shrimp. We opted for the beef and scallion, which was rich and flavourful, with a hint of sweetness from the hoisin sauce.

Perhaps the highlight of the meal is the crabfat pork noodles, with silky smooth noodles and crabfat ground pork in a Massamun curry gravy. It was the spiciest of the dishes we tried, but in combination with the rich pork, it was a standout dish.

Of course, you won’t want to miss out on a glass of cider or two. The taproom has over 12 on tap at any one time and flights are available if you’re in the market to try a few different varieties.

Eats of Asia will be open at SunnyCider from Wednesday to Saturday each week.

Eats of Asia

Address: SunnyCider – 1-3300 14th Avenue NE, Calgary

Instagram