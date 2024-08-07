One of Calgary’s most unique food pop-ups is making its grand return to the city this month.

Prasátko will be back at The Prairie Emporium on August 16 and 17, bringing a menu of delicious eats and sips inspired by Czech cuisine with a uniquely Albertan twist.

Diners will be treated to an extended menu of dishes, including pickled camembert, beef goulash poutine, and pickled sausages.

As well as plenty of delicious bites, Prasátko will also have plenty of Czech beers, spirits and summery cocktails to wash it all down.

Food writer and cookbook author Dan Clapson, inspired by his time in the country, is bringing the event to Calgary, inspired by his travels to Czechia.

The event will run from 5 to 11 pm on August 16 and from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm on August 17, so make sure to arrive early to avoid any disappointment.

When: August 16 and 17, 2024

Where: The Prairie Emporium – 334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary

