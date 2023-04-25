Best steakhouses in Calgary you need to try

Looking for the best steakhouses in Calgary? It makes sense… YYC might be the most steak-loving city in the entire country.

Everyone knows that Alberta has some of the best cuts of beef in the world, so it’s no shocker that some killer steakhouses call this city home.

We’ve rounded up the best steakhouses in Calgary you need to check out, from old-school service to modern joints.

Located in the middle of downtown Calgary, Charcut is a hub for hungry patrons who know they can head here to eat the best of the best when it comes to steak.

Its atmosphere is relaxed and comfortable, and with an expert butcher working in-house, Charcut is a 10/10 amazing steakhouse. We recommend you pair the duck fat poutine with a pint as well.

Address: 101 899 Centre Street SW, Calgary

This old-school spot known for its traditional service, Chairman’s is a steakhouse that still feels both modern and luxurious.

Address: 2251 Mahogany Boulevard SE, Calgary

This Kensington spot gives off good vibes the second you step in.

With ranch-specific beef that is hormone and antibiotic-free, it doesn’t matter if it’s grass-fed, grain-fed, wet-aged, dry-aged, or Waygu beef — it’s fresh, quality meat every time from Modern Steak.

Address: 107 10A Street NW, Calgary

This contemporary New York-style steakhouse is located in the heart of YYC in the Beltline neighbourhood. Aside from providing its patrons with high-quality steak and over 300 wines from around the world, Vintage offers live jazz and blues music every Friday and Saturday night.

Address: 320 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Cattle Baron is a Calgary staple when it comes to beef.

It’s a casual dining experience for a steak enthusiast, but that doesn’t mean the quality of the meat is anything less than stellar. Cattle Baron emphasizes affordability and quality, making it a prime place to go for date nights and family dinners.

Address: 3340 26th Street NE, Calgary

Address: 33 SunValley Boulevard SE, Calgary

From starters to steaks, Saltlik is a fail-safe place to go if you’re craving steak.

This steakhouse offers Certified Angus Beef Prime steak, which is graded in the top 2% of all steaks in North America. We’d recommend the New York Striploin with blue cheese butter — it’s a can’t-miss.

Saltlik also has a great selection of wines and a stacked cocktail list.

Address: 101 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

While The Keg may not be the hippest kid on the block when it comes to steakhouses, it’s definitely a super dependable and affordable option for delicious beef. If you don’t come here for the steak, come for the French onion soup, double-baked loaded potato, and its Keg-style caesars.

Address: Locations across Calgary.

Sizzling steak, cold martinis, and warm hospitality — Hy’s knows how to offer a memorable steakhouse experience for its patrons. This steakhouse serves Prime Grade steaks that are the top 1% of meat in the market. Aged 28 days, this is definitely some melt in you mouth quality steak.

Address: The Core — 8th Avenue and 3rd Street, Calgary

Established in 1972, Caesar’s hasn’t changed much from what we hear, so it’s pretty much the epitome of a classic steakhouse. Serving meat that is aged a minimum of 28 days, Caesar’s offers steak that is tender and flavourful. You’ll feel like royalty dining in here, and it’s always a good place to go for family gatherings and special occasions.

Address: 512 4th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 110 10816 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

Try something different and head to Minas for a culinary experience oozing with culture. Brazilian-style top sirloin is shaved with a metal rod and knife right in front of the patrons by passadores at Minas barbecue station. With tons of other Brazilian sides and delicacies to choose from, you won’t be leaving here with an empty stomach.

Address: 136 2nd Street SW, Calgary

Just steps away from the Bow River, Buchanans is a classic steakhouse that boasts over 200 different kinds of wine as well as North America’s largest whisky selection. This place has been serving up quality steak since 1988, so expect all the tender classic cuts when you dine here.

Address: 738 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Is Major Tom a steakhouse? Maybe not… but the steak program is so incredible, with amazing sides and steaks that include filet mignon, NY striploin, or the Miyazaki Prefecture A5 Wagyu, we feel it deserves inclusion.

Address: 700 2nd Street SW #4000, Calgary

With files from Hanna McLean