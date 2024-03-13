Deane House is hosting a Rosé and Croquet Garden Party this summer

Deane House, one of Calgary’s most beautiful restaurants, is hosting its fourth annual Rosé and Croquet Garden Party this summer.

Getting the season started off in style, the incredibly popular event will be returning to YYC on Thursday, June 20, and it’s going to be packed to the brim with food, drinks and fabulous outfits.

This year, the festivities will include rosé and prosecco from The Prosecco Cart, which guests can enjoy while playing croquet in Deane House’s picturesque garden.

However, the food alone should be enough to entice you, with chef stations from some of Calgary’s most impressive restaurants, including River Cafe, the Barbarella Bar, Rouge, Rain Dog Bar, and The Eden.

The party will also feature DJs, an auction, and a hat and fashion contest, so you’ll want to start planning your outfit immediately!

All proceeds from the garden party will be donated to YW Calgary, a charity that provides preventive and restorative services to more than 5,500 women and their families each year.

Tickets will be available from 10 am on Friday, March 15. Previous events have sold out fast, so set your alarm.

When: June 20, 2024

Where: Deane House – 806 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: TBC