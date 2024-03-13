Prosperity Bar now open in Calgary

Prosperity Bar, a brand-new cocktail bar, has just opened in Calgary’s Chinatown.

From the team behind Paper Lantern, the new spot is on the site of the Golden Inn, which closed its doors in 2022.

The space has since been revamped to become a tropical oasis right in the heart of the city, serving up extravagant cocktails and bites that could fool you into believing you’re by the beach somewhere far, far away.

Prosperity Bar offers a wide range of cocktails, from mai tais to daiquiris, as well as beer, wine, and some mocktails.

The menu offers up a range of Asian-inspired with a twist with smaller plates such as shrimp rangoon, big mac egg rolls, and lemongrass calamari to snack on.

Larger plates include the Philly cheesesteak banh mi, kung pao chicken and Korean short ribs.

Prosperity Bar is open from 4 pm until late Wednesday through Sunday, so if you’re planning your next cocktail, make sure to check it out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prosperity Bar (@prosperitybar)

Address: 107 2nd Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram