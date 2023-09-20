There are three Modern Steak locations in Calgary: Kensington, Stephen Avenue, and the Southport location.

Known for having one of the coolest patios in the downtown core, Dished recently visited the spot on Stephen Avenue.

Surrounded by the looming building above and the walkable streets below, this is one of the best summer spots in Calgary to grab a drink or a bite to eat. The rooftop here is above Modern Steak, one of Calgary’s most prominent steakhouses that serves Wagyu, fresh seafood, cheese fondue, and much more. There’s also a side street patio to enjoy here in case the rooftop is full.

The outdoor space is a long one that fits many groups, giving it an exciting energy that is rare for the heart of downtown. Plants, heaters, umbrellas, and a stunning view of the Calgary Tower all help make this area so special.

What’s even better than the views and open air is the steak program.

We tried a few appetizers, some sides, and one of the delicious steaks. It was hard to decide what to order because there were so many meat-centric options, but we decided to have some fun.

We started with three of the appetizers: the tuna tataki (citrus ginger soy, pickled vegetables, and chili flakes), the prawn cocktail, and the Wagyu dumplings with gochujang aioli and ponzu dipping sauce.

Each was fantastic, and a great burst of flavour before the savoury and rich steak. Fresh, cold, and vibrant seafood is always a good idea and we highly recommend starting off with these dishes.

As for the steak, we could have gone with so many options.

Modern Steak actually owns the Top Grading Benchmark Black Angus, so that’s a perfect way to go. There are plenty of choices of cuts and styles, including authentic A5 Wagyu and an award-winning Kobe beef program.

We went for the massive 20 oz bone-in Cowboy Ribeye, served with three different kinds of salt and a balsamic glaze on the plate. It was incredibly cooked and more than enough, made even better with the outstanding sides that we ordered on the side: truffle fries with parmesan and aioli, exotic mushrooms in garlic butter, heirloom carrots with a garam masala yogurt and granola, a bowl of scallops, and — our favourite — the Brussel sprouts served with dijon, double smoked bacon, and walnuts.

Steak is simple and that makes it difficult to cook. It needs to stand above the rest. You need to cook it perfectly or the mistake is obvious. The perfect meat needs to be showcased or the imperfections are immediately apparent. Here, all and more are covered so diners can rest assured.

Next time we visit? We are definitely saving room for the Wagyu. And if you’re feeling Japanese instead… may we suggest OMO?

