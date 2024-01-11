You might have spent this week “walking like a penguin” while trying to navigate icy pathways, but a much more fun version is coming to the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo starting first thing next week.

The annual Penguin Walk will be making a return starting January 15 with up to 14 king penguins (including a penguin chick) ready to join in the daily fun.

Diana, Grace, Solomon, Cleopatra, Louis, Phillipe, Henri, Napoleon, George, Boudicca, Rupert, Arthur, Alfred, and the baby of the group, Augustus, will all be ready to tour the grounds. That’s two more penguins than last year!

There’s no guarantee how many penguins will join in for each tour since it’s a free-choice activity; that way, the stars of the show are sure to be just as excited about it as we are.

This is the 12th year for the must-see attraction. During the winter months, the king penguin colony heads out on zoo grounds for a daily enrichment walk to keep their brains and bodies healthy, and visitors get to experience the fun!

It all goes down at 10:30 am every day starting January 13 at the outdoor Penguin Plunge. And the best part is it is no extra cost as it’s included with your daily admission or membership. The walk takes about 15 minutes from start to finish.

You’ll also want to get there early since it’s extremely popular, and check the weather before you go! If the temperature warms up to or above +5ºC, drops to or below -25ºC, or if the winds are too excessive, the Penguin Walk will be cancelled for the safety of the penguins. Decisions on cancellation will be made daily, up to 10 am.

Updates on any cancellations will be up on the zoo’s website and social media channels.

Penguin Walk at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo

When: 10:30 am daily (weather permitting)

Where: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, starting at the Penguin Plunge building

Price: Included in the cost of general admission. Tickets are $34.95 for adults and $24.95 for children ages 3 to 15 and can be purchased online here