We checked out the "Mean Girls" musical in Calgary and here's how it went

Mean Girls has been making a comeback this year with the release of the new movie and the play by Tina Fey, and now Calgary audiences can see it live at the Southern Jubilee Auditorium.

We checked it out for ourselves and had a blast– and if you have the chance to snag some tickets, don’t forget to wear pink for the occasion (whether you see it on a Wednesday or not).

The cast brings so much energy to the stage through a number of heart-pumping musical numbers, so even if you do take in a later show, you’re bound to be kept wide awake.

There are even throwbacks to some of the biggest moments in the 2004 film that made it such a pop culture hit, but with a couple of unique twists to keep you on your toes.

Audiences will get the chance to see some of their favourite characters come to life, including each of the “plastics”: Regina, Karen, Gretchen and, of course, Cady. And for the underdog lovers, you’ll also be able to enjoy the humour and teenage angst from Cady’s friends who sit on the other side of the lunchroom, Damian and Janis.

It’s a light and fun nostalgic throwback to enjoy with other fans of the movie (or Broadway musical). To get the full experience, you’ll want to dress in your best pink for the occasion, and you’ll notice many others doing the same.

Broadway Across Canada: Mean Girls

When: January 16 to 20

Where: Southern Jubilee Auditorium – 1415 14th Avenue NW

Price: Tickets start at around $92 and can be purchased online here