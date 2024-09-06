NewsWeather

The heat in Alberta ends soon with a BIG temperature drop coming

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Sep 6 2024, 4:04 pm
The heat in Alberta ends soon with a BIG temperature drop coming
GagliardiPhotography/Shutterstock | Vadim Gouida/Shutterstock

You better get out and enjoy the scorching heat Alberta will be seeing this weekend, because a big temperature change is on the way soon.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) warning preparedness meteorologist Natalie Hasell told us that some truly sweltering temperatures are in the forecast for Alberta this weekend, with Edmonton and Calgary reaching 32°C today.

The heat won’t last long though, thanks to a ridge that is currently over western North America moving off and slumping away early next week.

“With that ridge break down we could see showers, potential thunderstorms, cooler air making it into the area,” Hasell said.

Snow is also at play for higher elevations and it’s not out of the realm of possibility, but it’s looking more likely on the British Columbia side of the mountains.

Edmonton

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Looking at the seven-day forecast for both YEG and YYC, daytime highs are set to be cut in half, sitting at or above 30°C all weekend before dropping to 15°C with a 60% chance of showers in both cities come the middle of next week.

Calgary

Alberta heat change

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Hasell added that as the ridge moves away from the province, some gusty winds may be experienced in north and central Alberta and along the foothills Sunday night into Monday.

If you are curious about how the fall forecast for Alberta is shaping up, you can find all those details here.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell

Laine Mitchell is the Alberta Editor based in Edmonton. He grew up in a small town west of the capital region, where he also landed his first job as a reporter at a radio station. After that, he moved on to CTV News Edmonton in 2018, before joining Daily Hive in 2021. In his downtime he can be found running in the river valley, grabbing coffee with friends, jetting off to enjoy the mountains, or listening to Taylor Swift. Laine also enjoys spending hours discussing pop culture, current events, and everything in between.

+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop