You better get out and enjoy the scorching heat Alberta will be seeing this weekend, because a big temperature change is on the way soon.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) warning preparedness meteorologist Natalie Hasell told us that some truly sweltering temperatures are in the forecast for Alberta this weekend, with Edmonton and Calgary reaching 32°C today.

The heat won’t last long though, thanks to a ridge that is currently over western North America moving off and slumping away early next week.

“With that ridge break down we could see showers, potential thunderstorms, cooler air making it into the area,” Hasell said.

Snow is also at play for higher elevations and it’s not out of the realm of possibility, but it’s looking more likely on the British Columbia side of the mountains.

Edmonton

Looking at the seven-day forecast for both YEG and YYC, daytime highs are set to be cut in half, sitting at or above 30°C all weekend before dropping to 15°C with a 60% chance of showers in both cities come the middle of next week.

Calgary

Hasell added that as the ridge moves away from the province, some gusty winds may be experienced in north and central Alberta and along the foothills Sunday night into Monday.

If you are curious about how the fall forecast for Alberta is shaping up, you can find all those details here.