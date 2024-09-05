CuratedTravelOutdoors

A wicked fairytale resort in Alberta finally has an opening date

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
Sep 5 2024, 10:51 pm
A wicked fairytale resort in Alberta finally has an opening date
Charmed Resorts

A resort known for dazzling fairytale cottages has announced an opening date for its expansion, and we can’t wait to visit.

The new getaway is snagging a spot right by Pigeon Lake and will open in the spring of 2025, according to its website. We’ve eagerly awaited updates since the expansion was announced in January.

Charmed Resorts opened its first location in Blairmore in the spring of 2021, and on a post to its social media channels, the resort says it will be opening up another spot at Mulhurst Bay along Pigeon Lake. So, if you live close to Edmonton, you won’t have to drive all the way to Crowsnest Pass to enjoy a fairytale getaway.

The first location offers over a dozen fairytale-themed cottages, such as Rapunzel’s Cottage, Rumpelstiltskin’s Tower, Gingerbread Cottage, Jack’s Cottage, and the Lost Boys’ Treehouse.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charmed Family (@charmedplayhouses)

 

The spot looks perfect for a stay if you want the coolest Instagram- and TikTok-worthy material and an all-around unique stay.

It’s possible we could see an expansion into the US as well if Instagram comments are any indication.

“I was really hoping for a US location,” one Instagram user wrote, with the company chiming in, “Hoping to announce this soon.” Our eyes are peeled for that potential update!

Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith

Emma Kilburn-Smith is the Calgary news writer for the Daily Hive. She is an experienced journalist and content creator with a passion for stories about arts and local business. In addition to her journalism work, Emma also moonlights as an artist and small business owner, embroidering on old photos and postcards she finds in antique stores around the world.

