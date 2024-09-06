A brand-new spot for sandwiches and handhelds has just opened in Calgary.

Bonjour Sandwich Shop has opened its doors at 1909 34th Avenue SW in Calgary’s Marda Loop community.

The spot offers a wide range of handhelds, taking inspiration from French and Italian classic sandos.

With French baguettes stuffed with Jambon de Paris and cultured butter to schiaccatia with Mortadella and Stracciatella, there’s a drool-worthy sandwich for everyone.

Bonjour also offers a build-your-own hoagie option, where you can mix and match your choice of proteins, cheeses, and veggies to customize your sandwich.

The Marda Loop spot is open from 11 am to 5 pm from Tuesday through Sunday.

Bonjour Sandwich Shop

Address: 1909 34th Avenue SW, Calgary

