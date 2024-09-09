Feast on Fourth food festival returns to Calgary this month
Sep 9 2024, 8:23 pm
A huge food festival is returning to Calgary’s Mission district this month, and it’s extremely affordable!
Feast on Fourth is returning to 4th Street for its fall edition from September 25 to 29, showcasing some of the city’s best restaurants.
Everything from pizza to ice cream and fall beverages will be available, with a host of YYC restaurants participating to offer tasty snacks and sips for just $10. Some Feast on Fourth offerings will be available for dine-in, while others will be for takeout.
Here are the delicious deals to be enjoyed at Feast on Fourth this time.
Dining in
- Joyce on Fourth – Scotch egg and lager chips with red ale mustard
- Vin Room – Signature lobster and cod nachos or a four-ounce feature champagne
- Unicorn on 4th – Chicken antojitos
Dine in and takeout
- Seoul Fried Chicken – Gochujang butter chicken sandwich
- Purple Perk – SKAT chili cheese fries
- Pho Daddy – Beef, chicken or vegetarian pho
- Phil & Sebastian – Two for $10 small seasonal drinks
Takeout
- Abbey’s Creations – Tasting flight of four ice cream flavours, waffle cookies and two toppings
- Peasant Cheese – Small cheese and charcuterie plate
- Uncle Fatih’s Pizza – Small specialty pizza and a can of pop
- Yann Haute Patisserie – Croissant and three macarons