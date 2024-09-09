A huge food festival is returning to Calgary’s Mission district this month, and it’s extremely affordable!

Feast on Fourth is returning to 4th Street for its fall edition from September 25 to 29, showcasing some of the city’s best restaurants.

Everything from pizza to ice cream and fall beverages will be available, with a host of YYC restaurants participating to offer tasty snacks and sips for just $10. Some Feast on Fourth offerings will be available for dine-in, while others will be for takeout.

Here are the delicious deals to be enjoyed at Feast on Fourth this time.

Dining in

Joyce on Fourth – Scotch egg and lager chips with red ale mustard

– Scotch egg and lager chips with red ale mustard Vin Room – Signature lobster and cod nachos or a four-ounce feature champagne

– Signature lobster and cod nachos or a four-ounce feature champagne Unicorn on 4th – Chicken antojitos

Dine in and takeout

Seoul Fried Chicken – Gochujang butter chicken sandwich

– Gochujang butter chicken sandwich Purple Perk – SKAT chili cheese fries

– SKAT chili cheese fries Pho Daddy – Beef, chicken or vegetarian pho

– Beef, chicken or vegetarian pho Phil & Sebastian – Two for $10 small seasonal drinks

Takeout