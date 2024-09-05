If you’re already mourning the end of summer and vacation season, one Calgary restaurant is bringing a taste of Spain right to the heart of the city.

Throughout October, Modern Steak‘s Stephen Avenue location is hosting a month-long Spanish pop-up, Fuego Y Carne.

Touted as a Spanish steakhouse experience, diners will be able to enjoy a five- or eight-course menu of dishes created by Chef Jose Lemus.

There’ll be Spanish classics such as Pan Con Tomate, Tortilla Espanola, clams and chorizo, a striploin duo with sides such as Patatas Bravas, Pimientos De Padrón, and grilled asparagus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modern Steak YYC (@modernsteakca)

“Spain is known for their steakhouses and we wanted to share that experience with Calgary,” said Stephen Deere, owner of Modern Steak.

“The flavours, the menu and the drink pairings have all been specifically curated to bring that Spanish steakhouse experience to diners. Chef Jose Lemus has done a fantastic job of creating a menu that captures the flavours and feel of Spain.”

The five-course menu will cost $98, with a wine pairing for an additional $39, and the eight-course feast will be $149, plus an optional wine pairing for $69.

Fuego Y Carne will be running from Thursdays through Sundays in October from 5 pm to close on Modern Steak’s second floor.

Fuego Y Carne

When: October 2024

Where: Modern Steak – 100 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Starts for $98; reservations can be made here