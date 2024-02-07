New pizza spot Letty is opening in Calgary soon

FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Feb 7 2024, 6:58 pm
V. Matthiesen/Shutterstock

Calgary has some pretty incredible pizza places, but another exciting addition is on the way.

Letty, a new spot specializing in neo-Neapolitan pies, is heading to Calgary this year.

Opening up at the BLVD Beltline building on Macleod Trail SE, the concept is the brainchild of Teatro Group alumni and promises a fun vibe with casual, yet competent, service.

“We want people to be able to have a night out at our restaurant,” Letty told Dished.

While Letty has yet to drop the menu, diners can expect to get their hands on the classics as well as pizzas featuring some “new-school funky toppings” and appetizers that cater to veggie and meat lovers alike.

As far as drinks go, expect easy-to-drink high balls and a small — but carefully curated — wine list.

Be sure to check back here for the restaurant’s opening date when it’s announced.

