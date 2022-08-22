HBO gives everyone a first look at the Calgary-filmed "The Last of Us" (VIDEO)

We finally have our first look at The Last of Us, the Calgary-filmed HBO show that is a take on the popular video game.

We get a brief look at some shots from Calgary as well as what was filmed out in the mountain parks. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are featured along with a quick glimpse of Nick Offerman.

The teaser was part of a larger sizzle real promoting HBO Max’s upcoming lineup. The video also highlights returning shows Succession, His Dark Materials, Los Espookys, and Avenue 5 along with The White Lotus and the Weeknd’s series The Idol.

The Last of Us is based on the 2013 video game which follows Joel, a smuggler who is guiding teenager Ellie across the post-apocalyptic United States.

The show took over various parts of Calgary for several months along with surrounding areas as well as Canmore.