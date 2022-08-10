"Stranger Things" star is being added to the Calgary-filmed "Fargo" cast

One of the stars of Stranger Things is among the new cast members for season five of Fargo, which shoots in Calgary.

Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, is among three major cast additions for Fargo.

Keery also recently starred alongside Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy.

Joining him in the popular show is Lamorne Morris. The former New Girl star was most recently in Woke, which aired for two seasons on Hulu.

Richa Moorjani is another major addition to the cast. She recently wrapped up production on the fourth and final season of the Netflix dramedy Never Have I Ever.

The popular FX show is returning to Calgary after shooting season four in Chicago. Seasons one through three were shot in Calgary.

This is the latest major shoot to come to Calgary, along with The Last of Us, which took over parts of the city.