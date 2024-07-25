A collection of Alberta brewpubs is offering 50% discounts on food for those impacted by the evacuation of Jasper.

Earlier this week, an evacuation order was posted for the town of Jasper and Jasper National Park due to multiple wildfires burning in the area.

Now, three spots in Alberta are offering their help to Jasper evacuees who have made their way to Calgary, Edmonton and Banff.

Last Best Brewing in Calgary, Campio Brewing in Edmonton, and Banff Ave Brewing in Banff — all part of the Bearhill family — will offer hefty discounts on food for those who have been displaced.

In Instagram posts, each of the pubs said communities in Calgary, Edmonton and Banff are “rallying to support our friends in Jasper,” adding that they want to help as best they can.

“If you are taking refuge… and need a place to hang out, come down to the pub,” the posts read.

“We’d like to offer evacuees 50% off regular-priced food items until it is safe for them to return to Jasper,” the spots said.

Bearhill also owns Jasper Brewing, a popular spot in the heart of the town.

Jasper National Park is expected to be closed for at least two weeks due to the wildfires, but no estimate has been given for its reopening. On Wednesday, July 24, fires hit the Jasper townsite leading to a “significant loss” of buildings.