An evacuation alert has been issued for the Town of Jasper and Jasper National Park due to multiple wildfires burning in the park.

“This is a preventative measure due to the number of fires. There is no immediate threat to the town of Jasper,” the Alberta Emergency Alert read.

The alert added that:

Everyone in Jasper and Jasper National Park should prepare for a possible evacuation

No evacuation is required at this time

Pack important documents, medication, three days of food and water for each person, pet food and supplies, fill your vehicle with gas, and keep track of your family’s whereabouts

RCMP is also advising that that Highway 16 will be closed for west bound travel at the Jasper park gates, on the east side. East bound access to Jasper will also be closed during these fire fighting efforts, and travel is not recommended west of Hinton.

Mounties added that if you are travelling west, detour north through Grande Prairie on Hwy 40 or south to Hwy 1 through to British Columbia. Where travelling from British Columbia to Alberta, at this time detour south on Hwy 1 or north on Hwy 2.

“Please avoid the Jasper National Park area along Highway 16 and allow first responders to do their jobs safely,” the press release stated.

Jasper National Park added that “this an evolving and dynamic situation”, and evacuations have taken place at:

Athabasca hostel

Wabasso Campground

Kerkeslin Pit

Snaring campground

Snaring overflow

Palisades Stewardship and Education Centre

Photos shared with Daily Hive from the Jasper townsite showed large plumes of smoke in the sky.

Earlier this evening the Jasper National Park Facebook page mentioned that “Parks Canada fire crews and the Jasper Fire Department are responding to a wildfire around the transfer station, located approximately 9 km northeast of the Jasper townsite.”

