Wildfire hits Jasper townsite resulting in a "significant loss" of buildings

Jul 25 2024, 2:55 am
Christoper Windsor/Facebook

Officials with Jasper National Park say “significant loss” has occurred in the townsite of Jasper, but were unable to confirm the total number of structures lost Wednesday evening.

The blaze roared into the south side of the mountain town Wednesday evening and the latest update from Parks Canada detailed that structural firefighters continue to work to save as many structures as possible, it did confirm that “significant loss has occurred within the townsite.”

Some images shared online of spots in Jasper showed flames throughout the townsite.

Earlier this evening Parks Canada detailed that wildland firefighters and others without self-contained breathing apparatuses needed to evacuate to Hinton due to air quality.

“Structural firefighters remain in town and are working to save as many structures as possible and to protect critical infrastructure, including the wastewater treatment plant, communications facilities, the Trans Mountain Pipeline, and others,” the post read.

The post added that many additional structural protection resources are en route, and further updates and more information will be provided as soon as conditions allow for it.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to X Wednesday evening to state that the federal government is “mobilizing every necessary resource available.”

Minister of Emergency Preparedness Harjit Sajjan echoed Trudeau’s statement, adding “the images of structures burning are distressing, & our thoughts are with the people of Jasper.”

