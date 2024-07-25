Officials with Jasper National Park say “significant loss” has occurred in the townsite of Jasper, but were unable to confirm the total number of structures lost Wednesday evening.

The blaze roared into the south side of the mountain town Wednesday evening and the latest update from Parks Canada detailed that structural firefighters continue to work to save as many structures as possible, it did confirm that “significant loss has occurred within the townsite.”

⚠⚠ Jasper Complex Wildfire ⚠⚠

Current as of: July 24, 10 pm, Mountain Time

—

Today has been an exceptionally difficult day for Jasperites, incident personnel and everyone who loves Jasper. … — Jasper National Park, Parks Canada (@JasperNP) July 25, 2024

Structural firefighters continue to work to save as many structures as possible and to protect critical infrastructure. Many more structural firefighters are en route to provide assistance.

… — Jasper National Park, Parks Canada (@JasperNP) July 25, 2024

As the pictures and videos circulating online show, significant loss has occurred within the townsite. We are sensitive that residents, business owners, visitors and those with connections to Jasper want to know the state of their homes, businesses, treasures and favourite places — Jasper National Park, Parks Canada (@JasperNP) July 25, 2024

Our focus continues to be on saving as many structures as possible. Unfortunately, we can’t report on the extent of damage to specific locations or neighbourhoods at this time.

… — Jasper National Park, Parks Canada (@JasperNP) July 25, 2024

We are grateful for the support, encouragement, care and kind words we have received from all over the country and world. This will be the last update for tonight, July 24. We will provide further updates and information tomorrow. — Jasper National Park, Parks Canada (@JasperNP) July 25, 2024

Some images shared online of spots in Jasper showed flames throughout the townsite.

also saw this a moment ago pic.twitter.com/J6ieBcFzsR — Joshua Gariepy (@joshua_gariepy) July 25, 2024

The fire has reached and engulfed the Maligne Lodge on the SW side of town. Word that the Petro-Canada is a loss as well. pic.twitter.com/fg3mc8AXSW — Evergreen Intel (@vcdgf555) July 25, 2024

Earlier this evening Parks Canada detailed that wildland firefighters and others without self-contained breathing apparatuses needed to evacuate to Hinton due to air quality.

“Structural firefighters remain in town and are working to save as many structures as possible and to protect critical infrastructure, including the wastewater treatment plant, communications facilities, the Trans Mountain Pipeline, and others,” the post read.



The post added that many additional structural protection resources are en route, and further updates and more information will be provided as soon as conditions allow for it.

You might also like: 4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles western Alberta

Alberta's fall forecast is out and La Niña will bring some BIG changes

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to X Wednesday evening to state that the federal government is “mobilizing every necessary resource available.”

We have received Alberta’s request for federal assistance, and we’re mobilizing every necessary resource available. To everyone who is fighting these wildfires or helping those evacuating from Jasper: thank you. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 25, 2024

Minister of Emergency Preparedness Harjit Sajjan echoed Trudeau’s statement, adding “the images of structures burning are distressing, & our thoughts are with the people of Jasper.”