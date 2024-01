Tom Segura is coming to Calgary's huge outdoor comedy fest this summer

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival returns to Calgary this summer, and legendary stand-up Tom Segura is coming along for the party.

Princeā€™s Island Park will host one of Canada’s largest comedy events from Friday, August 23, to Sunday, August 25.

Bobbi Lee and Jessica Kirson will also joinĀ Segura for the Come Together tour stop, and the general on-sale to the public begins on February 2 at 10 am. Comedians for the other two dates will be announced soon.

Segura has five Netflix specials under his belt, including 2023’s Sledgehammer. He has performed at Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, The Melbourne International Comedy Festival,Ā The South Beach Comedy Festival, and many more. Podcast fans also love Segura for his work as co-host of the podcasts Your Mom’s House with his wife and fellow comedian Christina Pazsitzky and Two Bears One Cave with fellow comic Bert Kreischer.

Lee was a Mad TVĀ cast member for eight years and returned when the series was revived on The CW in 2016. He has also appeared in films like Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle and Pineapple ExpressĀ and TV shows likeĀ Splitting Up Together andĀ Reservation Dogs.

Kirson has performed onĀ The Tonight Show,Ā The Howard Stern Show, andĀ The View. She also appeared in the Robert De Niro film The ComedianĀ as a consultant, producer and writer.

When:Ā August 23 to 25, 2024

Where:Ā Prince’s Island Park, Calgary

Tickets: Various prices for general admission. VIP tickets and hotel packages are also available. Purchase online