16 EPIC concerts coming to Calgary this year that we can't wait to see

This year is already shaping up to be a music lover’s dream with some pretty big acts across genres and generations taking to Calgary stages.
From Tate McRae to Bruce Springsteen, these are the best shows to watch for this year (so far). Most of these performances feature some pretty popular artists, so make sure to get your tickets soon because they are already selling fast!
Feist
When: February 8 and 9
Where: The Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW
Tickets: Prices range from $138 to $272 and can be purchased for the first night here and the second night here.
Randy Bachman
When: February 9, 12:30 to 3:30 pm; February 10, 7:30 pm
Where: The National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE
Tickets: General admission tickets are sold out for both nights but premium tickets are still available on February 10 for $225 and can be purchased online here.
City and Colour, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Ruby Waters
When: February 12 at 7 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Starting at around $90 and can be purchased online here
The Strumbellas
When: February 13 at 8 pm
Where: The Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW
Tickets: Ranging in price from $95 to $525 and can be purchased online here
Ice Cube
When: February 23 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Price: Tickets range in price from $235 to almost $3,000 and can be purchased online here.
Bros. Landreth
When: March 5 from 8 to 10:30 pm
Where: The Grand — 608 1st Street SW
Tickets: Tickets are $39.29 and can be purchased online here
Corb Lund
When: March 5 and 7 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Tickets: Starting at around $140 and can be purchased online here
Blake Shelton
When: March 9 at 7 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Starting at $88.50 and can be purchased online here
Gwar
When: March 18 at 6 pm
Where: Back Alley — 4630 Macleod Trail
Tickets: $39.50 and can be purchased online here
Noah Kahan
When: March 28 at 8 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Starting at $422 and can be purchased online here
Queens of the Stoneage
When: April 1 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Starting at $58 and can be purchased online here
Brett Kissel
When: July 4
Where: Cowboys — 421 12th Avenue SE
Tickets: TBA but you can check the festival site here
Tate McRae
When: July 5
Where: Cowboys — 421 12th Avenue SE
Tickets: TBA but you can check the festival site here
Motley Crue
When: July 11 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Tickets start at $222 and can be purchased online here
Tyler Childers
When: August 6 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Tickets start at $424 and can be purchased online here
Bruce Springsteen
When: November 16 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Tickets start at around $200 and can be purchased online here