16 EPIC concerts coming to Calgary this year that we can't wait to see

This year is already shaping up to be a music lover’s dream with some pretty big acts across genres and generations taking to Calgary stages.

From Tate McRae to Bruce Springsteen, these are the best shows to watch for this year (so far). Most of these performances feature some pretty popular artists, so make sure to get your tickets soon because they are already selling fast!

Feist

When: February 8 and 9

Where: The Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW

Tickets: Prices range from $138 to $272 and can be purchased for the first night here and the second night here.

Randy Bachman

When: February 9, 12:30 to 3:30 pm; February 10, 7:30 pm

Where: The National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE

Tickets: General admission tickets are sold out for both nights but premium tickets are still available on February 10 for $225 and can be purchased online here.

City and Colour, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Ruby Waters

When: February 12 at 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Tickets: Starting at around $90 and can be purchased online here

The Strumbellas

When: February 13 at 8 pm

Where: The Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW

Tickets: Ranging in price from $95 to $525 and can be purchased online here

Ice Cube

When: February 23 at 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Price: Tickets range in price from $235 to almost $3,000 and can be purchased online here.

Bros. Landreth

When: March 5 from 8 to 10:30 pm

Where: The Grand — 608 1st Street SW

Tickets: Tickets are $39.29 and can be purchased online here

Corb Lund

When: March 5 and 7 at 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Tickets: Starting at around $140 and can be purchased online here

Blake Shelton

When: March 9 at 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Tickets: Starting at $88.50 and can be purchased online here

Gwar

When: March 18 at 6 pm

Where: Back Alley — 4630 Macleod Trail

Tickets: $39.50 and can be purchased online here

Noah Kahan

When: March 28 at 8 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Tickets: Starting at $422 and can be purchased online here

Queens of the Stoneage

When: April 1 at 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Tickets: Starting at $58 and can be purchased online here

Brett Kissel

When: July 4

Where: Cowboys — 421 12th Avenue SE

Tickets: TBA but you can check the festival site here

Tate McRae

When: July 5

Where: Cowboys — 421 12th Avenue SE

Tickets: TBA but you can check the festival site here

Motley Crue

When: July 11 at 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Tickets: Tickets start at $222 and can be purchased online here

Tyler Childers

When: August 6 at 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Tickets: Tickets start at $424 and can be purchased online here

Bruce Springsteen

When: November 16 at 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Tickets: Tickets start at around $200 and can be purchased online here