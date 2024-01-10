EventsConcerts

16 EPIC concerts coming to Calgary this year that we can't wait to see

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Jan 10 2024, 4:28 pm
@noahkahanmusic/Instagram | @tatemcrae/Instagram

This year is already shaping up to be a music lover’s dream with some pretty big acts across genres and generations taking to Calgary stages.

From Tate McRae to Bruce Springsteen, these are the best shows to watch for this year (so far). Most of these performances feature some pretty popular artists, so make sure to get your tickets soon because they are already selling fast!

Feist

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by feist (@feistmusic)

When: February 8 and 9
Where: The Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW
Tickets: Prices range from $138 to $272 and can be purchased for the first night here and the second night here.

Randy Bachman

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Randy Bachman (@randybachman)

When: February 9, 12:30 to 3:30 pm; February 10, 7:30 pm
Where: The National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE
Tickets: General admission tickets are sold out for both nights but premium tickets are still available on February 10 for $225 and can be purchased online here.

City and Colour, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Ruby Waters

When: February 12 at 7 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Starting at around $90 and can be purchased online here

The Strumbellas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Strumbellas (@thestrumbellas)

When: February 13 at 8 pm
Where: The Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW
Tickets: Ranging in price from $95 to $525 and can be purchased online here

Ice Cube

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Doni Nahmias (@doni.nahmias)

When: February 23 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Price: Tickets range in price from $235 to almost $3,000 and can be purchased online here.

Bros. Landreth

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Bros. Landreth (@thebroslandreth)

When: March 5 from 8 to 10:30 pm
Where: The Grand — 608 1st Street SW
Tickets: Tickets are $39.29 and can be purchased online here

Corb Lund

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Corb Lund (@corblund)

When: March 5 and 7 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Tickets: Starting at around $140 and can be purchased online here

Blake Shelton

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton)

When: March 9 at 7 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Starting at $88.50 and can be purchased online here

Gwar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GWAR (@gwar)

When: March 18 at 6 pm
Where: Back Alley — 4630 Macleod Trail
Tickets: $39.50 and can be purchased online here

Noah Kahan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Noah Kahan (@noahkahanmusic)

When: March 28 at 8 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Starting at $422 and can be purchased online here

Queens of the Stoneage

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by QOTSA (@queensofthestoneage)

When: April 1 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Starting at $58 and can be purchased online here

Brett Kissel

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by B R E T T K I S S E L (@brettkissel)

When: July 4
Where: Cowboys — 421 12th Avenue SE
Tickets: TBA but you can check the festival site here

Tate McRae

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by tate mcrae (@tatemcrae)

When: July 5
Where: Cowboys — 421 12th Avenue SE
Tickets: TBA but you can check the festival site here

Motley Crue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mötley Crüe (@motleycrue)

When: July 11 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Tickets start at $222 and can be purchased online here

Tyler Childers

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tyler Childers (@timmytychilders)

When: August 6 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Tickets start at $424 and can be purchased online here

Bruce Springsteen

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen)

When: November 16 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Tickets start at around $200 and can be purchased online here

